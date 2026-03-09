Globe and Mail and the ROYAL need WATCHING

I GOOFED.
Each month I look at my statement from my Royal bank charge card and then toss it aside. For months there has been a deduction for the Friday and Saturday Globe and as well as a charge for the National Post. Then I finally wondered and checked. Turned out I was being billed twice for the Globe. Instead of $8.49 every four weeks I was paying twice that.
Now as a half blind 89 year old former daily columnist and editor, I have many sins and I am willing to listen even though I am deaf. But what do I need the Globe twice for? And it has gone for years!
I need a drink but as a former Press Club president I think it has vanished into the mists of honesty.
John Downing. (a little poorer thanks to not paying attention every second)
