The occasion was the 32 years of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame induction of three new recipients, an event led by David Crombie, the best of our former mayors, and inspired by Vim Kochhar, the senator.
Thank heavens that my son, Mark, could taken me to the Royal York, a fortress, a fine hotel with a great staff. I have been going there for more than 60 years and it is almost worth the $18 parking and streets turned by bureaucrats into traffic mazes.
I am humbled by the inductees into the hall. Dr. Tom Chau, the scientist. Kevin Collins, an achiever and builder, and Ina Forrest, the wheelchair curler. What fine additions to a group that enriched us by their dedication, guts and gumption.
Just surviving was something they rose above. I realize as we all grow older and some of us deal with more important problems than a headache that a tolerance is needed by all.
Thank heavens that we have people around like Mark, who can deal with life like a moose shaking away the obstacles, and those crowds that part with a smile when a fog wraps around.
