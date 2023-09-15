Remembering when......

He was editor of the Whitehorse Star in 1957, and reporter and editor on the Toronto Telegram from 1958 to 1971. He was an original daily columnist and associate editor with the Toronto Sun, and the Editor from 1985 to 1997.

He has been president of the Canadian National Exhibition, Toronto Press Club and Press Clubs of Canada, and director/ governor of the Toronto Outdoor Art Show, Runnymede Health Care Centre, Exhibition Place, Toronto conservation authority, Ontario Safety League, Royal Winter Fair, and Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

He has writing and service awards from the Toronto police, OSL, B'nai Brith, conservation authority, St. John's Ambulance, Governor General and Toronto council.

He has contributed to books on the CNE, outdoor art show and Ontario politics, ghost written two biographies, and written for Time, Macleans and other magazines. He has been a commentator/ panelist on most Toronto television and radio stations.

John has a Ryerson degree, where he was student president, Ryersonian editor, historian and lecturer and served on many board committees. He also studied at U of T.