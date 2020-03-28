WHEN QUARANTIES WERE JUST A COUGH AWAY

WHEN EPIDEMICS AND EVEN PLAGUES LAID IN WAIT
Ironically, the old people who are said to be the main target in this pandemic are survivors of a time when quarantines were as common as flu in January.
I am now one of the old farts who remember the various pestilences that could lay you low (sometimes six feet down) before the wonders of antibiotics descended on the world 60 or 70 years ago, before Salk vaccine ended the parents' dilemma of whether Johnny should go to the municipal pool in case polio lurked there to put him in an iron lung.
Margaret Atwood in an article in Saturday's Globe recalls her girlhood where warning posters were carried by every family doctor in that black bag to be tacked to the front door of the latest victim of a whole host of diseases that could quarantine you for 14 days at least, from varieties of measles and poxes to scarlet fever, whooping cough, mumps, diphtheria etc.
My father had a huge practice around our big home near Gerrard and Greenwood which like most GPs' homes in those days had a waiting room and office and a sign that lit up with the street lights. The quarantee signs were stuffed in his bag for most of the winter and spring.
Dad drove a big car, usually with an assortment of neighbourhood kids in the back that went along for the ride and the candies he also had in the bag. He didn't worry about minor stuff spreading because he believed in getting all that over as soon as possible. He moved my two sisters and me into the same bedroom to make sure we all got the mumps before it would be really serious.
