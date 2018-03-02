MAROONED IN COSTLY U.S. BY OHIP

WHAT'S $85,000 IF YOU'RE NOT PAYING
Another in the long series of horror stories about Ontarians trapped in an American hospital with their horrendous charges because OHIP and Ontario hospitals claim they don't have one empty bed.
This time the patient from London ended up in St. Catharines because closer hospitals weren't willing to rescue him from a Mexican hospital where he languished for more than a week after a fall burst vessels in his brain.
The family calls the experience unbelievable. But having endured the same awful disinterest from Ontario's medical system, and knowing of too many other cases, and remembering other Legislature debates after questions showed the health minister really didn't care that much (and the medicrats cared less) I know tragically it's very believable.
I wrote about how Toronto hospitals refused to let me be flown back from West Virginia in 2011 in a six-part Toronto Sun series titled hospital hell. My bills for eight days totalled $85,000. Then when an expensive air ambulance delivered me to that awful hospital, St. Joseph's, the lead doctor refused profanely to admit me and finally gave in to my frantic wife while I struggled to get off the stretcher to punch him.
I became seriously ill with a gall bladder infecting every cm. of my body cavity on April Fool's Day. My three sons from three countries to support my wife. Even though they have six degrees among them, including U of T and Harvard, and are strong challengers to any system, even though my Toronto doctors include the noted and powerful Heather Ross and Bernie Gosevitz, no Southern Ontario hospital would take me.
As I wrote the Sun series, I talked to Deb Matthews, the health minister and a major player at Queen's Park. She promised to have a task force look into the costly dilemma that I posed to her. Ontario hospitals have a policy that Canadians needing a bed are at the bottom of the eligibility list if they are in an American hospital because they are already being accommodated in the health system. Except the American costs are horrendous and will bankrupt most families unless they have travel insurance.
And I had health insurance. Except the company refused to pay, pretending there had been problems with the questionnaire before the policy was granted. A further game was played by the company by not telling me it was refusing to pay by a letter it sent to OHIP on June 1, which finally got around to telling me in October.
I went to war, writing 54 letters to various hospitals, paramedics, specialists, ambulance services and telling two collection agencies to go take a flying leap in Lake Ontario.
I enlisted Ross and Gosevitz and all the initials and positions that march behind their names. The family was mad at Gosevitz, feeling he hadn't done enough to get me home, but he provided the name of another patient, a "pitbull" lawyer who just loved to sue travel insurance companies because of their numerous notorious attempts to evade responsibility.
Nine months after I became so sick that I spent three months in three hospitals and had to learn to walk again, the travel insurance company paid up. But OHIP never did a damn thing. Deb Matthews moved on, the policy never changed, and MPPs are still getting up in the Legislature and complaining their constituents are not being helped by Ontario hospitals and the OHIP system even when they are at their most vulnerable.
It's a disgrace, just like most of what happens these days under this corrupt Liberal regime which spends more time covering their ass and wasting millions on PR and ad programs where they try to put lipstick on a donkey.
