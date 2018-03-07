CHRIS STOCKWELL'S METEORITE

QUICK FROM THE LIP
It symbolized the political meteorite known as Chris Stockwell that after he died too soon at 60, there was no service but some friends gathering in a Bloor St. W. pool hall to lift a glass to his memory.
Now The Crooked Cue is a very classy pool hall, a vast improvement on the seedy ones where I lived, or died on the black, when I was a young man and played more snooker than worked on the essay due in the morning. (No drinking from a brown bag in the corner!)
Except Chris was once a star in the politics of Toronto, whether municipally or provincially. He had blazed and then came to a dreary end. It was an expense account scandal involving a trip to Europe where he had been treating the family after marital difficulties. He was allowed to resign.
Yet he had once glowed in the media with fiery quotes and feuds. A veteran of those wars recalled Stockwell as being one of the fastest man with a quip that he had ever seen, one reason, he said, that Chris made such a great Speaker in the bear pit of the Legislature where one faltering response or lame heckle can blight a career.
Chris came from a family used to being in newspapers since his grandfather had been a character as the Argo trainer, and his father Bill had been an acting mayor, veteran councillor and top administrator at the Ex and GTA municipalities. He still is a Wasaga Beach councillor.
The Stockwell were so woven into the city they kept the Grey Cup one winter in the living room behind a couch and the mother used to grumble it made it difficult to dust.
Chris was a terrible student because of learning disabilities but he made up for his difficulties by a populist appeal, fearless common sense and a dislike of lazy BS from his colleagues.
I recall a column I wrote supporting him when he ran for Board of Control in Etobicoke. (We no longer have controllers, which were elected across a municipality and formed a cabinet selected by the people. Pity we don't because some councillors selected by mayors for their executives couldn't supervise a doghouse.)
Chris distributed thousands of copies of my column around the suburb. And one of the incumbents, David Lacey, sued me for libel, and Chris for the reprint, because I had punned on his last name, calling him Lazy because he sort of walked through the job. So cool you weren't sure he had even voted.
Chris had no money and phoned me quite upset. I told him that being sued was no big deal.
I was named as Editor in all the legal actions against the Toronto Sun as well as suits against my column, and had never lost even though the suits could be weird. One of three from Jack Layton claimed damages because he had run into an "illegally placed" Sun box with his bike. A restauranteur sued, I think mainly because I said he used too much garlic in his steak house. And Anne Johnston, a friend who had once asked me to beat up a Newfoundland mayor who had made a pass at her on the dance floor, had sued me for a reason that I had never quite understood.
I took pity on Chris in this case and talked the Sun lawyer, Alan Shanoff into representing Chris as well. But then Shanoff phoned one day saying that our interests, and those of Stockwell, had now diverged and Chris should get his own lawyer.
So I recommended a friend, a lawyer very well connected in Conservative and legal circles. And Chris and this lawyer waited while I went through the prelims, such as Examination for Discovery. Lazy, I mean Lacey, finally dropped the suit. Even though I don't think the lawyer did much for Chris, he charged him $35,000, as Chris lamented to me after he got over his shock.
Oh yes, the position of Etobicoke controller paid $32,000 a year.
Life often is unfair. As Chris discovered then, and in the last years of his life, when all the promise had flickered out and he, once a lauded Speaker and capable cabinet minister, couldn't even get appointed by his former colleagues to fill out a term in a vacant riding.
