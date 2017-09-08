PRAISING.....ATTACKING.....TTC...BYFORD

TTC CONSTRUCTION LASTS LONGER THAN PYRAMIDS
There I was with my right arm and cane seized inside the subway door when the train left the Bloor/Yonge station with me still on the platform wondering what jerk was running the train and whether I would be able to write with my left arm.
I ripped my arm out of the train's grasp. Only a few bruises while the cane was not dented, to my amazement. I tried to get revenge by shouting "asshole" at the last window of the train but I doubt the TTC employee heard me. The crowd certainly did.
The little old lady standing beside me said we should complain about this. Which I thought was strange because she hadn't been the one grabbed by the door. She had just been part of the group who had dutifully waited for everyone to get off, only to see the first person trying to get aboard, me, seized as if I had assaulted someone.
The TTC's technical excuse would have been that the train was packed, and another one was right behind and it was half-empty, and despite my size, which means some call me Big John, I had been missed in the crowd by the employee closing the doors.
Oh yes, it was 10.20 a.m. Which prompts me to wonder, again, why the hell the TTC loses so much money when the subway seems jammed no matter what time I chose to ride it from Royal York Station because the vapidity of John Tory and 44 brainless councillors and a clutch-and-grab of inept over-paid senior officials means that downtown traffic is the worst in North America by every anecdotal or technical survey.
The TTC spends so much on labour costs, maybe three quarters of the total budget because of the unions, that it can't afford to put real sensors into the rubber lips of their subway doors, like tens of thousands of elevator doors in this country have always had, so that they won't close on an arm.
But back to the minority who ride the subway while being subsidized extravagantly by their fellow taxpayers.
Those of us who know something about transit after decades of observation beyond just riding the damn system think that Andy Byford, the Grand Pooh-Bah as CEO of the TTC, is a good transit man who must be undercut by the incompetents around him.
My belief stems from an incident where I fell on the stairs of the University/College subway station where for some bizarre reason the escalator was removed at the south-east corner of the intersection despite the hundreds who now have to labour up the stairs to the complex of five hospitals.
I was wearing tri-focals, which creates a blur around your feet, so I thought I had reached the landing when I was still one step up. Stupid, and painful. Then one year later, if you can believe it, I fell at exactly the same place, this time doing more damage.
I brooded about this and finally sent Byford an email at 8.30 in the evening, explaining what had happened and saying I had been once such a supporter of the TTC that I was offered a VP post. I received a reply 10 minutes later. Unbelievable! He had officials look into my suggestion that the last step before a landing or the platform have a special marking, like the yellow band along the edge of the platform, to help people who for some reason can't see very well.
He sent me their report two weeks later. They didn't agree with me and proposed no change, even though St. Michael's Hospital was said to be doing a similar study involving public buildings.
Ironically, I have noticed since that all subway steps are not coloured the same. The stairs at the Royal York station have two bands running the width, the dark one being the outer one, while at the TTC Davisville headquarters, the dark band is the inner one meaning the white outer edge blends with the platform.
I still think the edge of the last step should have a special marking, but at least Byford had his people look into it and come to a decision. Council would still be trying to decide what official should be assigned not to do anything helpful, or maybe a change that would cost a few million after several months of study and advice from at least two consultants known to be friendly to important councillors.
In case you were wondering, I did not send an email to Byford complaining about how the subway car tried to make off with my right arm. I reasoned, ironically, that perhaps it was all my fault for trying to fight the crowds and get on the first train to come to an important station at 10.20 a.m.
You know, as far as the TTC is concerned, that's the height of the rush hour.
But beware the alternative. If we're not careful, they will be hiring pushers to shove us in the doors like they do in Japan.
